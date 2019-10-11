Media player
Protecting Hong Kong's young protesters: 'Beat us, don't beat the kids'
As Hong Kong's protests deepen, one pastor and a group of mostly Christian volunteers are trying to stop clashes from happening.
Protect the Children volunteers put themselves between protesters and police in a bid to mediate.
But it's getting more difficult as clashes break out earlier in the demonstrations - and the volunteers have inevitably found themselves drawn into the escalating violence.
Video by Tessa Wong and Grace Tsoi
11 Oct 2019
