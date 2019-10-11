'Beat us, don't beat the kids'
Protecting Hong Kong's young protesters: 'Beat us, don't beat the kids'

As Hong Kong's protests deepen, one pastor and a group of mostly Christian volunteers are trying to stop clashes from happening.

Protect the Children volunteers put themselves between protesters and police in a bid to mediate.

But it's getting more difficult as clashes break out earlier in the demonstrations - and the volunteers have inevitably found themselves drawn into the escalating violence.

Video by Tessa Wong and Grace Tsoi

  • 11 Oct 2019
