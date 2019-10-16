Protesting HK lawmakers disrupt leader's address

Media player
Hong Kong lawmakers disrupt Carrie Lam's address
Protesting opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong disrupted leader Carrie Lam's "state of the union" address, forcing her to leave the chamber.
It was the first time a Hong Kong chief executive had been unable to deliver a policy address in the chamber.
Several pro-democracy legislators waved placards and chanted slogans, while standing on desks.
Hong Kong has been gripped by anti-government protests in recent weeks.
16 Oct 2019
