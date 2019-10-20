Water cannon hits mosque amid Hong Kong protests

Video

A mosque was hit by a water cannon as police attempted to disperse protesters during a banned rally that turned violent in Hong Kong.

Footage shows a water cannon truck spraying blue liquid at protesters outside a mosque in the Tsim Sha Tsui area.

Hong Kong police said the water cannon "accidentally affected the entrance and front gate” of the mosque.

The Muslim Council of Hong Kong said the mosque was not targeted by police, whose officers later apologised and helped with the clean-up effort.