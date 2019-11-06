Video shows Hong Kong lawmaker stabbing
Hong Kong Lawmaker attack: Junius Ho stabbed in chest

Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho is one of the most controversial politicians in Hong Kong, and has been heavily criticised by pro-democracy protesters.

