Protesters and police clash at Hong Kong university
Video

Hong Kong protests: Clashes at Hong Kong's Chinese University

Protesters threw petrol bombs while police fired tear gas during clashes outside the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The protests started in June against a now-withdrawn plan to allow extradition to mainland China, but have since morphed into wider demonstrations, with activists demanding greater democracy and police accountability in Hong Kong.

  • 12 Nov 2019
