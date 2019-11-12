Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong protests: Clashes at Hong Kong's Chinese University
Protesters threw petrol bombs while police fired tear gas during clashes outside the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
The protests started in June against a now-withdrawn plan to allow extradition to mainland China, but have since morphed into wider demonstrations, with activists demanding greater democracy and police accountability in Hong Kong.
-
12 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-50387306/hong-kong-protests-clashes-at-hong-kong-s-chinese-universityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window