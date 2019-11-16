Chinese soldiers clean up Hong Kong streets

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong protests: Chinese soldiers clean up streets
Chinese soldiers in Hong Kong have left their barracks to help dismantle barricades built by protesters.
Dressed in shorts and T-shirts, they also cleaned up debris left on the streets after a week of violent anti-government demonstrations.
It is thought to be the first time since the protests erupted that Chinese soldiers have taken to the streets.
16 Nov 2019
