What's behind the Hong Kong protests?

Hong Kong protests: A city's identity crisis
Hong Kong's protests have become increasingly violent as they continue into their sixth month.
The fabric of the place is unravelling - attitudes are hardening between the demonstrators and the police, between mainlanders and Hongkongers and even down the middle of families.
The BBC's Paul Adams explores what's really at stake for this troubled city.
Video journalist: Rachael Thorn
19 Nov 2019
