'I was born here, I'm a Hongkonger too'
Video

Hong Kong protests: 'I was born here, I'm a Hongkonger too'

Hong Kong is a Chinese city that has long had a vibrant ethnic minority community, many of whom are South Asian.

They've come under the spotlight in recent weeks amid the ongoing civil unrest.

But one Pakistani Hongkonger says a series of controversial incidents have actually given his community an unexpected chance to promote greater understanding of Hong Kong's diversity.

Video by Meiqing Guan and Grace Tsoi. Produced by Tessa Wong.

  • 27 Nov 2019
