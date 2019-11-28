Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong protesters celebrate Thanksgiving
China has warned the US it could take "firm counter-measures" if Washington continues to show support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.
The warning came after US President Donald Trump signed the Human Rights and Democracy Act into law.
The act mandates an annual review, to check if Hong Kong has enough autonomy to justify special status with the US.
Mr Trump is currently seeking a deal with China, in order to end a trade war between the two countries.
-
28 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window