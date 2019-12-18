Hong Kong's 'cardboard grannies'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong's 'cardboard grannies'

Granny Orchid collects and sells boxes to survive in one of the world's richest cities.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 Dec 2019