Is China addicted to coal?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Is China addicted to coal?

It currently uses almost as much coal as the rest of the world put together but it's also a world leader in wind and solar production.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Jan 2020