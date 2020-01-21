China virus: 'Be honest with your doctors'

Video

With a new virus spreading in China and beyond, a public health expert gives some advice on how to avoid catching the contagion and urges the public to be honest with their doctors.

Gabriel Leung, chair of public health at Hong Kong University, was giving a press briefing on his team's research into the spread of the virus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Four people have died and scores of cases have now been reported in various Chinese cities and in several other Asian countries.

Authorities are taking extra precautions to contain the virus ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year, which will see millions of Chinese travelling around the country and overseas.