New China virus: 'Don't go to Wuhan, don't leave Wuhan'
Chinese health officials have given one of their first public briefings on the mystery China virus since the outbreak began.
National Health Commission vice-minister Li Bin said travellers should avoid Wuhan, and that Wuhan residents should not leave the city, citing a top infectious disease expert's advice as well as the latest advisory from Wuhan officials.
There are now more than 440 confirmed cases of the illness in China, with cases also detected in other countries.
22 Jan 2020
