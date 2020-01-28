Shouting neighbourly support in virus-hit Wuhan

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Wuhan residents shout from windows in solidarity
Wuhan is the centre of a deadly coronavirus outbreak, and all 11 million residents have been advised to stay at home as the Chinese city remains under quarantine.
Video clips on Chinese social media have emerged showing residents shouting encouragement and singing songs from their apartment windows at night, in an effort to boost each other's morale.
28 Jan 2020
