Reporter starts coronavirus quarantine in Beijing

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Reporter begins quarantine at home after visiting infected zone
The BBC's Stephen McDonell has returned to his home in Beijing after visiting the Hubei province - the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.
He, like others who have been to the Chinese city of Wuhan and its surrounding area, is expected to stay away from his workplace for two weeks.
As evacuations of foreign nationals take place, he describes how even the capital feels deserted.
-
29 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-51292956/coronavirus-reporter-begins-quarantine-at-home-after-visiting-infected-zoneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window