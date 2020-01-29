Reporter starts coronavirus quarantine in Beijing
Video

Coronavirus: Reporter begins quarantine at home after visiting infected zone

The BBC's Stephen McDonell has returned to his home in Beijing after visiting the Hubei province - the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.

He, like others who have been to the Chinese city of Wuhan and its surrounding area, is expected to stay away from his workplace for two weeks.

As evacuations of foreign nationals take place, he describes how even the capital feels deserted.

