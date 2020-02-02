Time-lapse shows Wuhan hospital 'built in 10 days'

Media player
Coronavirus:10 days of hospital building in 60 seconds
Time-lapse footage taken from above shows the construction of Huoshenshan hospital in Wuhan city, which has been built to deal with coronavirus patients.
According to Chinese authorities, construction began on 24 January, with the hospital due to open on 3 February.
Around 300 people have died from the virus so far, with around 14,000 currently affected.
Read more: How can China build a hospital so quickly?
Read more: Latest reports and details on coronavirus
02 Feb 2020
