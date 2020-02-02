Wuhan hospital 'built in 10 days'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Time-lapse shows Wuhan hospital 'built in 10 days'

Aerial footage shows the construction of Huoshenshan hospital, which has been built to deal with coronavirus patients.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Feb 2020