First patients arrive at new coronavirus hospital

Coronavirus: First patients arrive at newly built China hospital
The first patients have arrived at a hospital built from scratch in under two weeks in the city of Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.
Workers in protective suits welcomed some 50 patients at the military-run facility which has 1,000 beds.
04 Feb 2020
