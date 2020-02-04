First patients arrive at new coronavirus hospital
The first patients have arrived at a hospital built from scratch in under two weeks in the city of Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Workers in protective suits welcomed some 50 patients at the military-run facility which has 1,000 beds.

  • 04 Feb 2020
