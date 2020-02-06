Hospital worker tells of China 'fever clinic' job

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
China Coronavirus: Hospital worker talks about 'fever clinic' job
Yao, who works in blood analysis in a "fever clinic" in a XIangyang hospital, told Newshour what her job is like.
XIangyang is about 300 kilometres (186 miles) northwest of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.
-
06 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-51406614/china-coronavirus-hospital-worker-talks-about-fever-clinic-jobRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window