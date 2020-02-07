Coronavirus: Patients held 'in quarantine' in Wuhan

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Footage shared of patients 'held in quarantine' in Wuhan
Footage appearing to show people held in quarantine in rows of beds in a makeshift facility in Wuhan, has been shared across social media.
The video, which has not been fully verified, has been shared across social media and was posted on the account of a writer and self-declared activist source outside China.
-
07 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-51420920/coronavirus-footage-shared-of-patients-held-in-quarantine-in-wuhanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window