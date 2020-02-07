Coronavirus: Patients held 'in quarantine' in Wuhan
Video

Coronavirus: Footage shared of patients 'held in quarantine' in Wuhan

Footage appearing to show people held in quarantine in rows of beds in a makeshift facility in Wuhan, has been shared across social media.

The video, which has not been fully verified, has been shared across social media and was posted on the account of a writer and self-declared activist source outside China.

  • 07 Feb 2020
