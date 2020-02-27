Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The ‘propaganda push’ in China
As China battles coronavirus, medics treating people on the front line are being hailed as heroes.
For the first country dealing with this new potentially fatal disease, it was always going to be tough for Chinese doctors and nurses who’ve been undoubtedly putting their lives as risk, the BBC’s Stephen McDonell says they’re now also key to the government’s “propaganda push”.
Read more: Infected Iran minister appears unwell at briefing
-
27 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window