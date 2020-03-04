Coronavirus outbreak hits Beijing small businesses
Coronavirus has caused the Chinese economy to slow, with small businesses being affected the most.

The BBC's Stephen McDonell takes a walk around what are usually busy shopping streets, to see how people are coping.

Filmed and edited by Ed Lawrence

