Coronavirus: The 'Wuhan shake' or the elbow bump?
People around the world are avoiding shaking hands to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.
In Wuhan, a new way to say hello has gone viral online - it's been dubbed the "Wuhan shake".
And it's not the only place where people are adopting novel greetings.
03 Mar 2020
