Coronavirus: The classrooms without students

All schools and colleges in China have been closed for more than two weeks in the fight against coronavirus.
There are now signs that the coronavirus in China is being controlled, with new infection figures and numbers of deaths beginning to stabilise.
John Sudworth looks at the impact of China's efforts to deal with the virus across education - taking classes online - and some of its unexpected advantages.
08 Mar 2020
