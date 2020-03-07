China coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses
Rescuers are searching for survivors after the collapse of a hotel in Quanzhou, Fujian, which was being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility.

The collapse at the five-storey Xinjia Hotel happened at about 19:30 local time (11:30 GMT).

