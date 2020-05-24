Hong Kong protesters flee tear gas in fresh unrest

Media player
Hong Kong protesters flee tear gas in rally against China security law
Police in Hong Kong have fired tear gas at pro-democracy protesters, who are angry at China's plans to impose new security laws.
Reports say Sunday's protest followed a similar pattern to many of last year's demonstrations, with clashes breaking out between police and protesters, some of whom some threw objects such as umbrellas at officers.
24 May 2020
