HK police fire pepper pellets at protesters

Hong Kong unrest: Police fire pepper pellets at protesters
Police in Hong Kong have arrested about 300 people and fired pepper pellets amid new anti-mainland unrest.
Protesters were rallying against a bill on China's national anthem and Beijing's planned introduction of a national security law.
27 May 2020
