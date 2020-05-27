HK police fire pepper pellets at protesters
Video

Hong Kong unrest: Police fire pepper pellets at protesters

Police in Hong Kong have arrested about 300 people and fired pepper pellets amid new anti-mainland unrest.

Protesters were rallying against a bill on China's national anthem and Beijing's planned introduction of a national security law.

