Hong Kong Tiananmen: ‘We may never mark the crackdown again’
Hong Kong’s annual candlelight vigil commemorating those who were killed in the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown has been banned by authorities because of Covi-19 public health concerns.
Some fear the vigil may become a thing of the past in the future as China prepares a national security law for Hong Kong.
Hong Kong authorities deny the law is designed to restrict the freedoms seen in the semi-autonomous city.
Two women explain why they are streaming online for free a play they wrote and produced about the 1989 crackdown.
Produced by Martin Yip, BBC News Chinese
Edited by Grace Tsoi
04 Jun 2020