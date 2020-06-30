Hong Kong residents on controversial security law

Hong Kong security law: Residents react to controversial new powers
China has passed a controversial security law giving it new powers over Hong Kong, including criminalising sedition and effectively curtailing protests.
Speaking to the BBC, pro-democracy supporters say they are concerned the new law takes away the 'one country, two systems' form of government.
However those supporting the new law hope it brings greater security to Hong Kong, which has seen widespread unrest and instability from the pro-democracy movement.
