Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nathan Law: 'The Hong Kong movement is still alive'
Nathan Law is one of Hong Kong's most prominent young pro-democracy activists.
In the wake of the city's new security law he has fled the territory but he told the BBC that Hong Kong people would not give up their fight.
-
03 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-53274308/nathan-law-the-hong-kong-movement-is-still-aliveRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window