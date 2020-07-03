Hong Kongers divided over whether to stay

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong: Divisions over whether to stay after new security law imposed
Should I stay or should I go? Two young men, who have British National passports, tell the BBC they're debating their future in the country amid the introduction of a new security law.
The UK government has said up to three million Hong Kong residents will be offered the chance to settle in the UK and ultimately apply for citizenship.
The national security law, imposed by Beijing, targets secession, subversion and terrorism with punishments up to life in prison, but activists say it erodes freedoms.
-
03 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-53286638/hong-kong-divisions-over-whether-to-stay-after-new-security-law-imposedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window