Dennis Kwok: Tough time for democratic movement

One of the four Hong Kong pro-democracy politicians, dismissed after a ruling by China has said the action was "fully expected".

Dennis Kwok told BBC World News: "Going forward I think they don’t want any opposition voices in the legislature which was once semi-democratic, but now they just want it to become more like the National People's Congress."

All of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy lawmakers have now resigned in solidarity after Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki and Dennis Kwok of the Civic Party and Kenneth Leung of the Professionals Guild were dismissed.

The removal of the four legislators is viewed by many as move by China to restrict Hong Kong's freedoms, but this is something Beijing denies.