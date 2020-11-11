Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers 'announce mass resignations'
All of Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers have resigned after Beijing forced the removal of four of their colleagues.
On Wednesday China's National People's Congress Standing Committee passed a resolution allowing the city's government to dismiss politicians who support Hong Kong independence, refuse to acknowledge China's sovereignty, ask foreign forces to interfere in the city's affairs or in other ways threaten national security.
Shortly afterwards the opposition lawmakers said they would leave the city legislature in solidarity.