Xia Qiyun gave haircuts to over 2,000 medical and frontline workers as a volunteer during the lockdown – even though he didn’t have his wife’s support and had to temporarily move out of their home. For him, and for many other ordinary people in Wuhan, life has changed forever since the first cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Chinese mega-city a year ago.

While the rest of the world is still battling a second wave of infections, the city hasn’t had any locally transmitted cases for months. So how has Wuhan changed, and what’s life like for ordinary people living in the initial centre of the pandemic?

Filmed by: Chutian Hong

Executive Producer: Claire Williams

Produced and Edited by: Natalia Zuo