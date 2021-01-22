Wuhan wet market: Back to where Covid was first traced

In the early days of Covid-19, it was traced to a so-called "wet market" in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.

It was suggested that this was where it made the leap from animals to humans, although experts now believe it may simply have been amplified there.

BBC China correspondent Robin Brant visited the market a year on.

