Rescuers in China have freed the first of a group of miners who have been trapped 600m underground for two weeks, state media report.

An explosion closed the entrance tunnel to the Hushan gold mine in Shandong province on 10 January.

TV footage from China has shown the first miner being brought to the surface, as emergency workers applaud.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.