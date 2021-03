The BBC has seen a study intended for Chinese officials, which says a policy of transferring hundreds of thousands of Uighurs to new jobs is thinning out their population.

This report from the Chinese state broadcaster illustrates how the policy works.

Although it was broadcast in 2017, the video has not featured in international news reporting until now.

Read more: 'If the others go I'll go': Inside China's scheme to transfer Uighurs into work