BBC China correspondent John Sudworth has left Beijing and moved to Taiwan after pressure and threats from the Chinese authorities.

Even as we were leaving we were followed by plain clothes policeman through the departure hall of the airport, he told BBC World News.

It was a reminder of the “grim reality of reporting in China,” he said.

Sudworth has won awards for his reporting on the treatment of the Uyghur people in the Xinjiang region.

The BBC says it is proud of his reporting and he remains its China correspondent.

China has denounced the BBC's coverage of Xinjiang.