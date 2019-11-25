The BBC's Beijing Correspondent John Sudworth says he relocated to Taiwan after facing a "propaganda campaign" and "intensifying attempts to obstruct and harass" him and others.

He had been based in the country for nine years and says he intends to continue his reporting from Taiwan.

The BBC says it is proud of his reporting, which has included award-winning coverage of China's treatment of the Uyghur people in the Xinjiang region.

China has denounced the BBC's coverage of Xinjiang.