CCTV footage has been released showing four men storming a Hong Kong newspaper building and threatening people inside.

The Epoch Times said its printing plant was previously vandalised in November 2019.

Aligned with the Falun Gong movement, which is banned in China, the newspaper is often critical of Beijing.

The newspaper is known to have supported former US president Donald Trump, and has shared misinformation about coronavirus.

China has been cracking down journalists in Hong Kong after pro-democracy protests began in 2019.