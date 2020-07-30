Hours after Hong Kong's pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily announced its imminent closure, hundreds of supporters gathered at the paper's headquarters for a final goodbye.

They brought gifts, tied ribbons to the fence, and chanted encouraging slogans in the rain. Some were seen crying.

The publication decided to shut down after its reports were accused of breaching a national security law, leading to a freeze on company assets.

The BBC documented Apple Daily's final hours as staff produced the paper's very last edition, and spoke to supporters and journalists at the scene.

Video by Wei Wang and Grace Tsoi. Additional production by Tessa Wong.