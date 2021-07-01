China president had 'hidden message' about Taiwan

China's President Xi Jinping had a "hidden message" about Taiwan in his speech marking 100 years of the Communist Party, Prof Shaun Breslin has said.

The author of China Risen told BBC World News that China's leader was warning other countries to steer clear of issues about Taiwan.

"I think there is also a hidden message there about Taiwan. Don't get involved with Taiwan. Taiwan is a Chinese issue and anything that makes Taiwan look like it is being treated as an independent state is not going to be tolerated by the Chinese leadership," he said.