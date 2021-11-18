China's foreign ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the whereabouts of missing tennis star Peng Shuai, saying it is "not a foreign affairs matter."

Zhao Lijian added that he was "not aware" of the situation mentioned by a reporter.

The Chinese tennis star has not been hard from since she made sexual assault allegations against a top Chinese government official two weeks ago.

An email has been released allegedly from Ms Peng saying the allegations are "not true" however many have cast doubt on the authenticity of the email.