Beijing takes to the ice as Winter Olympics approach

Unlike a lot of other winter sports, ice skating has long been a popular sport across the north of China. The country's capital Beijing, which is also hosting the Winter Olympics, is no exception.

With just about a week to go before the Games begin, the BBC's China correspondent Stephen McDonell spent a day on the ice with some residents from the city. He asked them about their love for ice skating and how they felt about the upcoming Games, which are taking place under strict coronavirus restrictions.