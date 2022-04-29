Residents have been banging pans and shouting from the windows of their homes, to protest against the government enforced lockdown in Shanghai.

The Chinese government has been pursuing a zero-Covid strategy since the beginning of the pandemic, with the aim of keeping the country entirely Covid free.

Criticism of the government is rare in China, but residents said they have struggled to access food supplies, while others have been temporarily evacuated from their homes so they can be disinfected.