‘If I die no-one will know’: Hong Kong’s ‘cage men’

For almost two years Hong Kong managed to control the spread of Covid-19, due to China’s ‘zero-Covid’ policy.

But the Omicron variant overwhelmed the healthcare system.

Recently the city recorded the highest death rate in the world. Many of those affected are the city’s underprivileged and elderly.

The BBC's Danny Vincent reports.

