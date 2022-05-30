‘It took just 10 days for everyone to be infected’

More than 9,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Hong Kong since the start of the year, giving it one of the highest fatality rates in the world.

Over half of those to die in the latest wave were care home residents.

BBC Chinese was given rare access to one such home.

Producer: Meiqing Guan

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.