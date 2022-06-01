Shanghai lockdown: Cheers and beers as Covid curbs are eased
There were celebrations on the streets of Shanghai as Covid curbs were eased after a two-month lockdown.
At midnight local time (16:00 GMT Tuesday), small groups were seen cheering and drinking, after restrictions were relaxed to allow most residents to move freely around the city of some 25 million people.
China's overall policy of zero Covid remains in place and those who catch the virus can still be sent to quarantine centres or hospitals.