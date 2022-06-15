Jumbo Floating Restaurant, a tourism icon in Hong Kong's Aberdeen harbour, has been towed away.

The restaurant, styled to look like a Chinese imperial palace, closed its doors to the public at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and failed to reopen due to expensive upkeep costs.

