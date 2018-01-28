WATCH: Shoppers appear to flee Shanghai Ikea in Covid scare
Video posted on social media shows people fleeing from an Ikea store in Shanghai.
Local authorities said there was a temporary lockdown because a shopper had been in contact with someone who had Covid-19.
Customers appear to barge through doors that seem to be being held shut by security staff.
Some people said on social media that they were transferred from the store to a quarantine hotel on Saturday night and returned home two days later.